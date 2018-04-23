Shares in Purple Group tumble as investors digest its interim results

The share price of Purple Group fell nearly 19% to 22c on Monday morning as the market reacted to its interim results released at 5.30pm on Friday.

Purple, an investment holding company founded and chaired by Post Office CEO Mark Barnes, reported its revenue declined by 8% to R34m in the six months to end-February.

Its net loss narrowed to R19.8m from R48.2m, which equated to its diluted headline loss per share improving to 1.84c from 5.27c.

"Purple has turned the corner and I expect better times ahead for all of us," Barnes said in the results statement.

A R100m investment by Sanlam in November into Purple’s online stockbroker Easy Equities helped the group end the reporting period with R191m cash, a net increase of R63.6m from August 31 2017.

Easy Equities revenue had grown from R1.7m to R7.8m over the past two years, a compound growth rate of 113% a year, Barnes said.

Funded investment accounts had grown from zero when Easy Equities was launched in October 2014 to 58,518 accounts currently.

Barnes said he expected the group’s core trading operation, GT247.com, "to return to the stable earnings we have enjoyed from this operation over the years".

GT247.com’s revenue declined 9% to R24.3m, but its net profit doubled to R2m from R974,000.

Emperor Asset Management’s revenue fell 71% to R2m and it fell into a net loss of R980,000 from a net profit of R3m.

"Emperor has taken steps to reposition and add to its offering over the last 12 months to cater to a broader audience of investors.

"In this regard, Emperor has secured client assets of R14m through offering managed portfolios on the Easy Equities platform, alongside other asset managers," Purple said.