Companies / Financial Services

Investec chair feared for his life after SMS tirade

Peter-Paul Ngwenya is facing a charge of crimen injuria for using racially offensive expletives in a text message to Investec chairperson Fani Titi

23 April 2018 - 13:42 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fani Titi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fani Titi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Fani Titi‚ the chairperson of specialist banking group Investec‚ told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday that he had feared for his safety when his friend of two decades, Peter-Paul Ngwenya, threatened him and called him a "k****r".

"The pinnacle concern was safety. It is extremely egregious for someone to call you a k****r. The words portrayed the level of danger that someone of his stature could descend to‚" Titi said.

Politically connected businessman Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years imprisoned on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly using the expletive. The conflict stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour.

Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54m. In June 2017, Ngwenya called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Titi’s business partner, Aqueel Patel.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya told Patel that "you will bleed" and that Titi "will see his mother"‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life, since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

Titi told the court that he and Ngwenya had been friends for 20 years and that they had never clashed until they fought over money to which Ngwenya believed he was entitled.

"I valued the friendship we had. Ours was a good friendship. What happened on the June 23 was contrary to what I knew of him. It felt reasonable to say that the picture was inconsistent with that of the man I’ve known‚" Titi said.

He said he had taken Ngwenya’s threats seriously‚ especially because of his military background. "If someone with military training makes threats‚ you have to take them seriously." Titi told the court that when Ngwenya made the threats‚ he had hired security to protect himself.

The case continues.

KARYN MAUGHAN: Investec CEO in landmark case on racism

Is the k-word still racist when it is used by a black person? This question is at the heart of a crimen injuria case being brought by Investec CEO ...
News
1 month ago

Use of K word is puzzle for court to solve

It is one of the crucial areas of debate about the highly contested Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill
National
1 month ago

Why the need for joint CEOs at Investec?

The resignation of Stephen Koseff as CEO has led to the promotion of talented executives from within the company
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Transformation riddle as Investec doubles up

Bank veteran sees 'real transformation' in much broader terms
Business
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Directors quit Acsa board after Nzimande comments
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Mantashe challenges court ruling on crucial ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff board survives bruising AGM in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Steinhoff board intact after AGM pummelling
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Iqbal Survé deal highlights fears ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.