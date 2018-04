Investec chair feared for his life after SMS tirade

Fani Titi‚ the chairperson of specialist banking group Investec‚ told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday that he had feared for his safety when his friend of two decades, Peter-Paul Ngwenya, threatened him and called him a "k****r".

"The pinnacle concern was safety. It is extremely egregious for someone to call you a k****r. The words portrayed the level of danger that someone of his stature could descend to‚" Titi said.

Politically connected businessman Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years imprisoned on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly using the expletive. The conflict stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour.

Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54m. In June 2017, Ngwenya called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Titi’s business partner, Aqueel Patel.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya told Patel that "you will bleed" and that Titi "will see his mother"‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life, since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

Titi told the court that he and Ngwenya had been friends for 20 years and that they had never clashed until they fought over money to which Ngwenya believed he was entitled.

"I valued the friendship we had. Ours was a good friendship. What happened on the June 23 was contrary to what I knew of him. It felt reasonable to say that the picture was inconsistent with that of the man I’ve known‚" Titi said.

He said he had taken Ngwenya’s threats seriously‚ especially because of his military background. "If someone with military training makes threats‚ you have to take them seriously." Titi told the court that when Ngwenya made the threats‚ he had hired security to protect himself.

The case continues.