Reserve Bank stresses firms free to appoint any auditors

In Thursday’s statement the Reserve Bank said that as stated in 2017, its "interest in the KPMG matter stems from a public policy perspective, arising from the [Bank’s] mandate to ensure the soundness and stability of SA’s financial system".

The Bank said a capable and competitive audit and auxiliary services industry was essential for the maintenance of a healthy business environment.

"The choice of auditor remains that of a firm, with due regard to the firm’s need and commercial interest as well as the capacity and quality of the audit firm.

"The Prudential Authority regulation of this process largely deals with the capacity and quality assurance provision of the audit firm," it said.

The Bank said auditors play an important role in fostering market confidence in the financial statements of financial institutions.

"The quality of these audits also provides invaluable input into the work of regulators of financial institutions," said the Bank.

But it added that the role of auditors should not be seen in isolation and that the robustness and integrity of audits depend, to a large extent, on the strength of governance and the depth of an ethical culture within a financial institution.

"These are issues that we monitor constantly," the Reserve Bank said.