Abraaj bolsters oversight to stem fear of misuse, sources say

Dubai — Abraaj has hired Deloitte to examine its business, including its troubled $1bn healthcare fund, after investors questioned an earlier review by KPMG of the embattled fund, according to informed sources.

Abraaj has been trying to stem the fallout from a row with four investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), over the use of their money in the fund. A Deloitte team, including specialists in forensic services, is working inside Abraaj’s office to help the healthcare fund review its governance and control mechanisms, sources said.

Abraaj said in an e-mail it did not comment on mandates for its advisers, while Deloitte declined to comment. KPMG, the Gates Foundation and IFC also declined to comment.

Some investors felt the month-long KPMG review, completed on February 7, was conducted too quickly and was not comprehensive, one of the sources said. Deloitte was therefore brought on board by Abraaj to conduct a separate review, the sources said.

Abraaj has said that KPMG conducted a review based on agreed-on procedures and had verified that all payments and receipts in the fund were in line with agreed procedures.

Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi handed day-to-day running of the investment management business to two CEOs and the group was split into fund management business Abraaj Investment Management and Abraaj Holdings in February.

Naqvi remains CEO of Abraaj Holdings, a significant shareholder in Abraaj Investment Management.

Abraaj has shaken up its management and freed large investors from millions of dollars in capital commitments after deciding to suspend a planned $6bn new fund.

The firm was managing $13.6bn before it decided to return money to its investors in its new fund.

Investors in the healthcare fund had hired Ankura Consulting to determine whether Abraaj breached any agreements on money that was not invested but was drawn down, sources told Reuters earlier.

Ankura has not responded to Reuters queries.

"We are working collaboratively on a range of issues with investors in our healthcare fund, while also preserving the fund’s vital mission of delivering affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to underserved markets," Abraaj said when asked about how the money was handled.

Abraaj had said earlier it returned the unused capital in December, after talks with investors. It denied allegations that it misused the cash.

Abraaj has had senior departures, including the resignation of its chief financial officer, and is considering selling part of its investment management business, according to three informed sources.

