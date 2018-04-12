Companies / Financial Services

Curator’s report reveals can of worms at VBS

12 April 2018 - 05:47 Linda Ensor
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Antonio Muchave
A branch of VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Antonio Muchave

The curator of VBS Mutual Bank believes there may have been fraudulent reporting and transactions to extract money from the bank in order to further the personal interests of certain key individuals and companies related to the bank, Registrar of Banks Kuben Naidoo said.

He made the claims in an affidavit opposing the application by the parent company of VBS, Vele Investments, to have the curatorship set aside on the grounds that it was irregular. VBS was put under curatorship on March 11 because it was facing a severe liquidity crisis and could not repay deposits as and when required.

Naidoo referred to the initial findings by the curator, Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo Advisory Services’ representative Anoosh Rooplal. These indicated that VBS had been "severely mismanaged". In Rooplal’s initial assessment there were suggestions of fraudulent transactions.

In addition, there were a significant number of large transactions between the bank, rel-ated companies and staff. Corporate governance at the bank was particularly weak.

Rooplal was concerned that large balances, about R1.8bn, in suspense accounts "may be a fictitious creation of deposits on the banking system". The assets were reflected as a suspense account entry, which Naidoo said was highly unusual.

Rooplal had not been able to corroborate this entry and/or confirm that it represented a real and tangible asset of the bank.

Among Rooplal’s initial findings were that as at March 12 the liquid cash position of the bank amounted to R24.7m compared with total deposits that were "ostensibly" in the region of R2.9bn, although Rooplal had not been able to confirm the ver-acity of a large portion of the corporate deposits of R900m.

"It is uncertain as to whether all of these corporate deposits represent ‘true’ deposits and Mr Rooplal has to date been unable to confirm that … these deposits were actually received by VBS Mutual Bank.," Naidoo said.

The bank apparently paid brokerage commissions to attract deposits, mainly from municipalities. Naidoo said this was "highly unusual" for banks.

He said the integrity of the financial information of the bank was "highly compromised" with "significant deficiencies" in the administration and management of the bank.

Significantly, nine of the bank’s 20 largest loans were non-performing, with a large portion of R400m falling into this category. There was also an advance to an entity of about R150m, which was also non-performing, where Rooplal had been unable to obtain any meaningful information.

STUART THEOBALD: VBS money trail to related parties is in a class of its own in banking collapses

Effectively, individuals were being paid to get municipalities to shift their deposits to VBS — which is against the law
Opinion
3 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: VBS faced a liquidity, not identity, crisis

Policy responses should always be to safeguard the deposits of hard-working people and their pensions, not networks of patronage
Opinion
16 days ago

VBS bank was ‘in a precarious situation’

There will be a call for public funds to be put into the bank by the end of the curatorship process, says Kuben Naidoo
Companies
20 days ago

Municipalities could lose billions in VBS collapse

Twenty-one municipalities face the prospect of losing all the cash they placed with this mutual bank
Features
20 days ago

VBS is under curatorship and this is what will happen

The curator takes over the full management functions of the bank with the purpose of rehabilitating it
Opinion
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Discovery makes a statement with bold new HQ in ...
Companies
2.
Christo Wiese says the €325m Steinhoff paid him ...
Companies
3.
Edcon could close flagship Edgars store
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Mortuary saga spooks PnP shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Seven senior SAA staff suspended over allegations ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: VBS money trail to related parties is in a class of its own in ...
Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: VBS faced a liquidity, not identity, crisis
Opinion / Columnists

ANDILE KHUMALO: 'Schoolboy' error by VBS a warning - stick to the rules
Opinion

VBS bank was ‘in a precarious situation’
Companies / Financial Services

Municipalities could lose billions in VBS collapse
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.