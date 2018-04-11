US tax code likely to clip banks’ wings

New York — Quirks in the new US tax code are sowing doubts over how much big banks can boost dividends and stock buy-backs in 2018, threatening to take the shine off what are likely to be strong quarterly profits.

Changes in how firms can measure past losses to tax bills and more extreme scenarios in the Federal Reserve’s bank stress tests could make it harder for lenders to secure approval in June to increase payouts.

"The strength of first-quarter results could be overshadowed by disappointing talk about capital returns," Nomura Instinet analyst Steven Chubak said.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to report higher first-quarter profit on Friday.

Eight years of US economic growth have been a tailwind for banks, but the Fed has since 2013 made its stress test scenarios more challenging each year. The tests are meant to ensure banks have enough capital in sharp downturns to meet regulatory requirements.

Meanwhile, the new tax law could deliver a one-two punch to capital measured in the stress tests. After first writing down deferred tax assets to account for a lower corporate rate, banks now face being prevented from carrying back losses in stress testing to past profitable quarters to benefit from tax rebates.

First-quarter net income for JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup probably increased 34%, 5% and 12%, respectively, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.