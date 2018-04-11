Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank joins forces with Chinese bank to open Ivory Coast hub

11 April 2018 - 05:52 Agency Staff
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
- Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Image:

Abidjan — Standard Bank will work with its biggest shareholder, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, to capitalise on an investment drive by the Chinese bank into Ivory Coast in establishing a regional banking hub in French-speaking West Africa.

"In Ivory Coast Chinese companies and the Chinese authorities have committed over $7.5bn over the next few years to invest in infrastructure," Standard Bank CE Sim Tshabalala said.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 20.1% stake in Standard Bank, which is making its first foray into French-speaking West Africa.

"We’re in partnership with them [Industrial and Commercial Bank of China]) in terms of which we are in effect [part of] their Africa strategy," Tshabalala said on Monday in Abidjan, where Africa’s largest bank by assets launched a new subsidiary aimed at corporate and investment banking clients.

A post-civil-war economic boom in Ivory Coast, which makes up about 40% of the economy of the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union, has been driven by major infrastructure investments and is increasingly drawing the attention of China.

While Chinese entities bring their own financing to projects in Africa, the deals offer opportunities for Standard Bank to mobilise financing for African partners. "The Chinese always want you to contribute. So they’re not only going to give gifts. In deals, we will either get involved in club loans or syndications," Tshabalala said.

Before its Ivory Coast launch, Standard Bank already operated in 19 African markets, including Nigeria and Ghana. The new bank will serve as its hub in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, whose members use the CFA franc.

The expansion is part of Tshabalala’s plan since 2013 to sharpen the company’s Africa focus following a costly blunder by his predecessor, who unsuccessfully sought to transform the group into a global emerging markets lender.

Reuters

MTN and Ecobank link hands to grow services across Africa

The mobile operator and the Togo-based pan-African bank would consider mobile saving and lending products and digital payment and remittance services
Companies
20 hours ago

Telkom Kenya plans to merge with Bharti Airtel to challenge Safaricom

The two operators have a combined 23% of Kenya’s mobile subscribers, but have long struggled to compete with Safaricom, which has a 71.9% ...
Companies
21 hours ago

Has Mr Price lost its snap?

For years Mr Price was the darling of the retail sector. But its January trading update sparked a dramatic slide. Has it lost its mojo?
Features
2 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Edcon could close flagship Edgars store
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Mortuary saga spooks PnP shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
GT Ferreira, farm workers lose R1bn in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Gwede Mantashe sees no reason to punish miners ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Standard Bank eyes more of West Africa, after setting up shop in Ivory Coast
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results
Companies / Financial Services

South African banks ride the uncertainty and get 11.6% growth
Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Standard Bank takes the lead in big four’s earnings race
Companies / Financial Services

Sim Tshabalala tells SA to get ready for the next revolution
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.