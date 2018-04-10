Companies / Financial Services

Zimbabwe-focused Brainworks’ share price surges 361%

10 April 2018 - 17:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Zimbabwe-focused private equity group Brainworks Capital Management surged 361% on Tuesday, representing the second largest positive move judged by points on the local bourse on the day, after trade in shares in Naspers.

Analysts said the move was likely just a delayed reaction, with a large block of shares moving in what is usually an illiquid share.

At 2pm on Tuesday, Brainworks’ share had jumped 361% to R29.98, giving it a market capitalisation of R2.5bn. The share had last been traded on March 9; the company’s share price had also not initially reacted to the release of results for the year to end-December on Friday.

At the time Brainworks — which is based in Mauritius — had reported that revenues rose 22% to $58.6m from the year before. The hospitality division contributed 88% of turnover, which represented growth of 19% in its revenues. Driving growth was the increase in hotel occupancy to 52% from 44%.

However, the group recorded a loss before income tax of $6m, compared to profit before income tax of $4.4m the year before.

The company had been bullish as to the outlook for tourism in Zimbabwe, citing measures being undertaken by the government. On Tuesday, Zimbabwe had also announced it would allow Western observers during its July election. JSE-listed companies with significant interests in Zimbabwe, including Impala Platinum, showed little positive reaction.

Brainworks reaps the benefit of Zimbabwe’s improved tourism sector

In its first full-year results after its JSE listing in October, Brainworks’ revenues rose 22% amid a global tourism industry that has seen 29% ...
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
GT Ferreira, farm workers lose R1bn in Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Edcon could close flagship Edgars store
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa reshuffles its executives
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Former Acsa chairman gatecrashes meeting
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Mortuary saga spooks PnP shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.