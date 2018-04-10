Questions raised about David Hodnett's future at Barclays Africa

Barclays Africa’s widely expected management shake-up, part of a strategy overhaul following Barclays plc’s exit, has raised questions over deputy CE David Hodnett’s future.

Hodnett, 48, was to take a two-month sabbatical, Barclays Africa said on Monday. No further detail was provided on his post-sabbatical future, however, leaving the door open for a change in his role and raising questions about whether he may leave altogether.

As the group splits into four core businesses, each with its own CEO, South African banking, previously under Hodnett, would cease to be a management or reporting segment.

The corporate and investment bank would remain under Hodnett, Barclays Africa said.

An asset manager who declined to be named said: "It would be pretty bad news if Dave left. For a while he has been the de facto person running the business."

Hodnett’s sabbatical did not come as a surprise, given the weight of the responsibility he had carried during the past 18 months, said Neelash Hansjee, a portfolio manager and analyst at Old Mutual Equities.