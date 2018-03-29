CEO champions innovation to attract uninsured citizens

She is the first black CEO in the organisation’s six-decade history, so it’s no surprise when she says that the industry is sluggish in transformation.

"One of the challenges we face is transformation at leadership level. The industry is still led by mature people, predominantly white and male," Mahlangu says.

"We have had a couple of appointments in the last two years of people of colour and females in senior roles so there’s a shift, but it’s not where we’d like to see ourselves."

Some companies are now identifying young black people and women to put through leadership programmes to ready them for senior positions, and the institute must ensure that appropriate training is available.

Several initiatives are under way. An executive management development programme will launch in 2019, at a soon to be established local branch of the African Leadership University of Mauritius.

"Their approach is very different from having lecturers at the front of the class. It’s practical, so people can study and complete a module and apply it immediately," Mahlangu says.

Insurance-focused degrees will also be offered nationwide through the Pearson Institute of Higher Education, and the institute is working with the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority to give students year-long training at technical colleges. That will come to the market after all the due diligence is completed.

Mahlangu’s endgame is bigger, however. She would like to re-establish the college of insurance that the institute ran until 2006, when legislation prevented it from being a training organisation. Because the institute accredits members to the profession, it was barred from also setting their exams.

"We are talking to Pearsons and to various universities to make sure there’s a pool of institutes that offer qualifications, so conversations are happening across the country. But my big dream is to have the college back," Mahlangu says.

"We want to capture students early and show them there’s a platform you can venture into early in your career and highlight that it’s more than call centres, it’s about underwriting, understanding risks and helping clients to mitigate that risk."

She believes that the nobility of the insurance industry lies in its power to return a client to the position they were in before a loss and give them back their dignity and security.

"Their financial and social security and their sense of dignity get restored. And we bring financial security not only to an individual but to the economy as well," she says.