News Leader
WATCH: What Capitec plans to do next
28 March 2018 - 09:09
Capitec released its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting an 18% rise in headline earnings and headline earnings per share and declaring a total dividend of R14.70.
The increases are largely being driven by the bank moving closer to its 10-million active clients base target — currently almost one-third of the employed adult population banks with Capitec.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results and plans to launch the Capitec Funeral Plan that will be underwritten by Sanlam.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
