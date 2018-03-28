WATCH: What Capitec plans to do next

Capitec released its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting an 18% rise in headline earnings and headline earnings per share and declaring a total dividend of R14.70.

The increases are largely being driven by the bank moving closer to its 10-million active clients base target — currently almost one-third of the employed adult population banks with Capitec.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results and plans to launch the Capitec Funeral Plan that will be underwritten by Sanlam.