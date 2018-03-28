Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: What Capitec plans to do next

28 March 2018 - 09:09 Business Day TV
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Capitec Bank branch in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Capitec released its full-year results on Tuesday, reporting an 18% rise in headline earnings and headline earnings per share and declaring a total dividend of R14.70.

The increases are largely being driven by the bank moving closer to its 10-million active clients base target — currently almost one-third of the employed adult population banks with Capitec.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie spoke to Business Day TV about the bank’s full-year results and plans to launch the Capitec Funeral Plan that will be underwritten by Sanlam.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie talks to Business Day TV about its full-year results and plans to launch a funeral plan

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

MARKET WRAP: JSE softer despite buoyant global bourses

Amid signs of market caution, the JSE closed 0.22% lower at 56‚050.80 points; banks lost 1.57%‚ the platinum index 1.17%‚ the gold ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Capitec closes in on 10-million customers

Of its 9.9-million active clients, only 1.4-million are borrowers of unsecured loans
Companies
1 day ago

Capitec hangs tough after hit from Viceroy

Bank's resilience seen as a positive in face of rough start to the year
Business
4 days ago

Reserve Bank backs Capitec again in Viceroy allegations

The central bank rubbished the allegations in its presentation to MPs, and Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said results of a full audit of the allegations ...
National
7 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Makwakwa, Capitec and VBS on Parliament’s menu

Capitec executives will testify in Parliament on the damning report by short seller Viceroy, writes Bekezela Phakathi
Politics
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn unlawful, says ...
Companies
2.
Prasa says Siyangena contracts worth R3.9bn ...
Companies
3.
Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
CEO’s plea to stop Acsa leaks falls on deaf ears
Companies
5.
Capitec closes in on 10-million customers
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.