Court ruling leaves credit providers in catch-22 situation

Of these, 39.3% have impaired credit records. However, the number of people with impaired records has dropped since 2015, when the affordability regulations were introduced, to levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

The latest court ruling compels lenders to use alternative means to reward or deny consumers access to credit. But TransUnion CEO Lee Naik said other methods included the use of artificial intelligence and trended data to determine whether a consumer would be able to service their debt if granted access to credit.

Trended data examines the spending and financial habits of individual consumers to determine their unique financial position.

"Nonfinancial data such as where a person is employed, where they study and their mobile behaviours can be traced to determine whether a consumer can afford to repay debt," Naik said.

He said these methods were often used in countries such as Columbia and India, where a large portion of the population was involved in the informal economy.

"This highlights the need for consumers to educate themselves," Naik said. "An informed consumer is one that is likely to calculate and repay their debt."

The NCR has urged credit providers to continue to apply the income verification standards set by the regulations to protect themselves and consumers from reckless lending and borrowing.

"Credit providers are reminded that section 81(2) of the National Credit Act requires them to take reasonable steps to assess consumers’ financial means before granting them credit. They should request consumers to produce proof of income," said Mashaba.

Credit applicants are still required to provide authentic documentation at the request of the credit provider.

TFG director of financial services Jane Fisher said while no further litigation was planned with regard to the matter, the group would continue to conduct fair and objective assessments of potential customers.

"Even prior to the introduction of these affordability regulations in September 2015, TFG has always applied a rigorous credit-scoring process in order to assess whether a customer should be granted credit as a responsible credit provider, with credit-lending policies which are in line with international best practice," Fischer said.

