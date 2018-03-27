Capitec close to having 10-million active clients
Capitec grew its active clients by 15% to 9.9-million in the year to end-February and expects to breach the 10-million barrier in a few days, it said in its results statement on Tuesday morning.
Client number figures were conspicuously absent in the recent results statements from the big four banks.
Capitec declared a final dividend of R5.25, taking its total for its 2018 financial year to R14.70, a 17.6% growth from the previous year’s R12.50.
This beat the best performing of the big four, Standard Bank, which grew its total dividend by 16.7% to R9.10 for its financial year to end-December.
Capitec said that more than 3-million of its clients had activated its banking app — indicating it may have overtaken Standard Bank, which said in its results statement that "almost 2.2-million unique customers actively [used] digital channels as their preference, with more of these choosing to use our mobile banking offering than internet banking".
Measured by market capitalisation, Capitec still trails a distant fifth. FirstRand is the JSE’s largest bank, with a market cap of R389bn at Monday’s closing prices, followed by Standard Bank at R357bn, Barclays Africa Group with R166bn and Nedbank with R144bn. Capitec’s market cap on Monday was R103bn.
Capitec’s net income grew 17% to R12.5bn in the year to end-February.
Transaction fees were its fastest-growing income generator, rising 31% to R5.1bn.
Net transaction fee income now makes up 41% of the bank’s total net income, the results statement said.
One of the key selling points of Capitec’s accounts is it pays interest on positive balances, whereas the incumbent big four force their customers to juggle their salaries between savings and transaction accounts.
"Total retail fixed savings increased by 28% to R23bn and total retail call savings increased by 16% to R35bn for the current year. Any positive balance on our debit or credit cards earns interest of at least 5.1% per year. Our clients earned more than R3.4bn in interest for the 2018 financial year," the results statement said.
The interest Capitec earned from loans grew a muted 4% to R15.5bn, but the results statement provided some ammunition to accusations from short-seller Viceroy and others that Capitec exploits low-income borrowers in that its "net loan fee income" nearly tripled to R1.4bn from R495m.
"Unsecured lending plays an important role in the South African credit market. The majority of South Africans, for example, live in dwellings on communal land or in townships with no title deeds. Consequently, the majority of the population is only able to build or improve their homes through accessing unsecured finance. More than 75% of South Africans do not have access to traditional secured lending to finance assets such as vehicles older than five years and appliances," the results statement said.
Capitec started offering credit cards to attract wealthier clients, and its 2018 results marked the first full year of this division.
"As at February 28, 289,000 active credit cards were in issue, with a total book value of R2bn. This represents 4.2% of the total loan book. The monthly fee on our credit card is R35. The performance is in line with our expectations," Capitec said.
As expected, the results statement included an announcement that Capitec had formed an alliance with Sanlam to sell its clients insurance.
The bank said in its results statement that this would be kicked off in May with a funeral plan product.
