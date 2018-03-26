Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes seeks to boost healthcare unit with Evo Financial deal

26 March 2018 - 17:37 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Alexander Forbes, a provider of retirement and insurance services, is partnering with Evo Financial Services to further expand its healthcare division.

This is part of a drive to accelerate profit growth and increase public-sector business.

The deal will give Alexander Forbes access to Evo’s healthcare consulting clients in the mining industry and labour unions, while Evo will benefit from operational support in areas including actuarial, risk management and Alexander Forbes’ call centre, the companies said in a joint e-mailed statement on Monday.

The deal will initially involve subcontracting consulting work worth R12m, they said.

"Evo already has an exciting pipeline of business opportunities and our collaboration will improve their conversion rates and fast-track their ambition to become a formidable player in the industry," said Alexander Forbes Health MD Butsi Tladi.

Alexander Forbes is looking at 22 potential deals in Africa that range from smaller acquisitions and partnerships to larger game changers, CEO Andrew Darfoor said in October.

The deal with Evo would help Alexander Forbes better comply with a government push to improve the participation of the black population in the economy.

Bloomberg

