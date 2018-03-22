Companies / Financial Services

CURATORSHIP

VBS bank was ‘in a precarious situation’

22 March 2018 - 06:28 Linda Ensor
Kuben Naidoo. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The curatorship of VBS Mutual Bank had brought to light matters the Reserve Bank was unaware of, deputy governor and registrar of banks Kuben Naidoo said.

A commission of inquiry and a forensic investigation into the collapse of the bank were likely. There would be a call for public funds to be put into the bank by the end of the curatorship process, said Naidoo.

Naidoo said in Parliament there was less cash in the bank than initially thought and the bank was in a "very fragile" and "precarious" situation.

Governance and risk management practices were "inadequate and questionable" and the compliance function and culture was deficient.

Furthermore, the bank had pursued an aggressive growth strategy for its balance sheet in the midst of funding challenges.

The bank was placed under curatorship by the Reserve Bank on March 11 because of a liquidity crisis when municipalities wanted to withdraw funds.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said they were worried that the lack of funds for municipalities would affect service delivery.

Naidoo also dealt with the allegations made against Capitec in the report by short-seller Viceroy, saying they were not correct. The bank did not use rescheduled loans to hide non-payment and boost new lending, as alleged.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank says inquiry into the VBS Mutual Bank collapse is likely

The Bank’s deputy governor tells Parliament that action will be taken against those found responsible for malfeasance or fraud — no ...
National
1 day ago

VBS is under curatorship and this is what will happen

The curator takes over the full management functions of the bank with the purpose of rehabilitating it
Opinion
2 days ago

Enough cash to pay miners' orphans, says curator

The Bophelo Fund holds money for the children of deceased Anglo Platinum mine workers
National
6 days ago

