Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court
Sasfin Bank will take legal action against a customer it says committed fraud that led to a credit loss that is partly to blame for its second successive double-digit interim earnings slide.
"There was definitely fraud involved. We won’t take this lying down," bank CEO and Sasfin founder Roland Sassoon said on Tuesday.
For the six months to December 2017, the group’s headline earnings tumbled 41% to R50.5m, hit by a higher tax rate and a single credit loss that propelled impairment losses on loans from 1.2% in the previous period to 2%. Return on equity halved to 6.86%.
Sasfin was still conducting a "post mortem" on the loss, which involved a trade finance client inflating assets, said Roland. While the loss, expected to be between R30m and R40m, was "exceptional", Sasfin had to "acknowledge that our systems weren’t strong enough to pick it up", he said.
This is the third successive reporting period in which Sasfin’s earnings have gone backwards. The credit loss follows two material impairments in the previous half-year.
Shareholder Cannon Asset Managers was disappointed with the repeat of "once-off" credit impairments, said portfolio manager Samantha Steyn. "We plan to meet with management to understand the likelihood of further impairments," she said.
Sasfin has undertaken a detailed analysis of its credit process and appointed a new head of credit, Magda Oosthuysen, a former Nedbank executive, as part of a management shake-up under new group CEO Michael Sassoon. "We have gone a long way to strengthen the management team [in order] to take the business forward," said Michael, who at 36 is SA’s youngest banking group CEO.
Sasfin poached Stewart Tomlinson from Standard Chartered Bank to be chief risk officer and appointed Michael Blackbeard, who has spent the past 11 years at the Reserve Bank, to head compliance.
It also appointed the former chief financial officer of Liberty Financial Services, Angela Pillay, as its financial director.
Having succeeded his father Roland as group CEO in November, Michael said he was undertaking a strategic review. This involved the adoption of a "devolved decision-making structure", which included moving centrally managed functions, such as marketing, into each of the group’s three pillars, Sasfin Bank, Sasfin Wealth and Sasfin Capital.
This would drive greater accountability for costs and enhanced focus in each business unit, he said. While his "gut feeling" was that full-year earnings would be behind the previous year, Michael said Sasfin, which grew assets nearly 14% to R13.2bn for the period, had a "very good base to grow from".
He said it would launch a digital business banking platform next week.
"I don’t think the market is going to give them any benefit until this time next year," said analyst at 36One Asset Management Wessel Badenhorst, who described Sasfin as "a patient investor story".
The stock is down 17% over the past year, even as the JSE’s banks index has rallied 30%.
Positively, Sasfin was "perfectly positioned for an uptick in the economy", Steyn said.
ziadyh@businesslive.co.za
