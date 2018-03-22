Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court

Shareholder Cannon Asset Managers was disappointed with the repeat of "once-off" credit impairments, said portfolio manager Samantha Steyn. "We plan to meet with management to understand the likelihood of further impairments," she said.

Sasfin has undertaken a detailed analysis of its credit process and appointed a new head of credit, Magda Oosthuysen, a former Nedbank executive, as part of a management shake-up under new group CEO Michael Sassoon. "We have gone a long way to strengthen the management team [in order] to take the business forward," said Michael, who at 36 is SA’s youngest banking group CEO.

Sasfin poached Stewart Tomlinson from Standard Chartered Bank to be chief risk officer and appointed Michael Blackbeard, who has spent the past 11 years at the Reserve Bank, to head compliance.

It also appointed the former chief financial officer of Liberty Financial Services, Angela Pillay, as its financial director.

Having succeeded his father Roland as group CEO in November, Michael said he was undertaking a strategic review. This involved the adoption of a "devolved decision-making structure", which included moving centrally managed functions, such as marketing, into each of the group’s three pillars, Sasfin Bank, Sasfin Wealth and Sasfin Capital.

This would drive greater accountability for costs and enhanced focus in each business unit, he said. While his "gut feeling" was that full-year earnings would be behind the previous year, Michael said Sasfin, which grew assets nearly 14% to R13.2bn for the period, had a "very good base to grow from".

He said it would launch a digital business banking platform next week.

"I don’t think the market is going to give them any benefit until this time next year," said analyst at 36One Asset Management Wessel Badenhorst, who described Sasfin as "a patient investor story".

The stock is down 17% over the past year, even as the JSE’s banks index has rallied 30%.

Positively, Sasfin was "perfectly positioned for an uptick in the economy", Steyn said.

