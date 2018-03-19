Investec sticks to its plans for UK bank

Investec’s write-off of billions of rand since the 2008 financial crisis on a legacy book that consists largely of UK property assets has not deterred it from that market, with Koseff, saying it was confident it could crack the private banking scene.

It is not difficult to see the attraction: assets under management and administration in the private banking and wealth management market totalled £825bn at the end of 2016, up 57% from 2011, according to UK Finance.

The industry, which serves more than 2.2-million people, generated combined turnover of £6bn in 2016.

Notwithstanding Brexit, London remains one of the world’s premier banking centres. With a GDP of $2.9-trillion, the UK is the world’s fifth-largest economy, the World Bank says.

Retail banking is commoditised and crowded, with virtually zero bank fees on personal bank accounts.

Investec knows this full well, which is why it will be targeting a considerably wealthier client in the UK than it targets in SA.

"We are trying to compete in the space where service is important," Koseff said.

While Investec considers a range of factors when screening potential clients, prospective customers in the UK should be earning a minimum of £300,000 (R5m) a year and have a net worth in excess of £3m. Their Investec account will set them back £500 a year. This compares with a minimum annual salary of about R700,000-R800,000 for pros-pective clients in SA, which is lower for young professionals, such as trainee accountants, and annual fees of about R5,900.

Although it is not planning to compete with low-cost retail banks (the median annual salary in the UK is about £28,600, according to the Office for National Statistics), Investec will face stiff competition from the likes of Barclays, HSBC, Coutts and St James’s Place. Koseff said in September it would take about four years for the UK private bank to post profit.

Whether shareholders are willing to wait that long, particularly considering Investec’s long-term share price underperformance relative to banking rivals, remains to be seen.

SA’s expected economic recovery, on improved business and consumer confidence following leadership changes, bodes well for banks. President Cyril Ramaphosa understood big business and attracting investment, Koseff said.

Investec is up about 12% in 2018, relative to a 7.8% gain in the JSE’s Banks Index.

It has five "buys", three "holds" and zero "sells" among Bloomberg-rated analysts, with an average 12-month target price of R108.68, 8% ahead of its current level.

