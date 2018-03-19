Ethos Capital ups net asset value per share, but cites tough economic conditions

Recently listed Ethos Capital said net asset value (NAV) per share rose 7.92% to R10.76 in the six months to end-December, with the company investing more than R400m during the period.

NAV increased to R1.9bn during the period, with the company increasing its underlying exposure to 11 companies, with invested capital equal to 39% of NAV.

Investments into Kevro and Primedia were concluded, as well as MTN Zakhele Futhi — the BEE shareholder of the MTN Group.

Ethos’s share price was up 3.03% to R8.50 at 10.20am on Monday morning, representing a discount to NAV per share of 21%.

The private equity vehicle listed in August 2016, raising R1.1bn in capital.

The company’s long-term strategy was to fully invest NAV, while retaining sufficient liquidity to meet commitments, the company said in a statement.

Economic conditions in SA had been difficult during the period, but various companies were well positioned in the medium term should the economic outlook improve.

"Across the various funds, Ethos is in exclusive discussions on seven investments. Two have been signed and are subject only to regulatory approval. A further two investments are well progressed and have signed term sheets," the company’s statement read.