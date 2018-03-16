Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What the Old Mutual split means for investors

16 March 2018 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS

Old Mutual released its full-year results on Thursday, boasting of a 22% increase in pre-tax profit as it prepares to split its business units.

Group CEO Bruce Hemphill said Old Mutual Wealth, along with Old Mutual Limited, would be listed in London and Johannesburg once the separation was complete. But Hemphill gave no indication of when the listings would take place, saying Old Mutual would play its cards close to its chest.

Hemphill spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results and gave some more detail on the numbers.

