Companies / Financial Services

VELE INVESTMENTS

Vele withdraws its challenge to VBS curatorship

16 March 2018 - 05:52 Moyagabo Maake
VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED
VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vele Investments, VBS Mutual Bank’s majority shareholder, has withdrawn its short-lived challenge to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s decision to place the beleaguered bank under curatorship.

After meeting representatives of the Reserve Bank and the Treasury late on Wednesday, Vele director Maanda Manyatshe instructed its attorneys to withdraw the intended legal action on Thursday afternoon.

"It was agreed that the parties will opt for an amicable resolution of their dispute," Manyatshe said in the letter seen by Business Day.

"We welcome Vele Investment’s decision to withdraw the court action against curatorship of VBS," VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal said.

"We believe curatorship is the correct decision to provide a possibility to restore the bank."

Vele had earlier notified the finance minister, the registrar of banks and Rooplal that it intended applying to the court to set aside the curatorship because it was inconsistent with the Constitution.

In the founding affidavit, Manyatshe said the Bank’s decision to place VBS under curatorship, triggered by severe liquidity challenges, was not constitutionally sound as banking regulations on with curatorships infringed the rights of the people affected by them.

Previously, the placing of a bank under curatorship required the written consent of the bank’s board of directors or CEO, but this was amended in 2013 to allow for curator- ships without such written consent or even the involvement of the courts.

Manyatshe said banks registrar Kuben Naidoo had failed to consider a R1.5bn loan from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which would have addressed the liquidity crisis posed by municipalities attempting to withdraw about R507m in deposits, when he recommended placing the bank under curatorship.

VBS had taken municipal deposits — for up to six months — to the tune of R1.5bn, according to the Bank.

These funded the bank’s rapid growth in loans and advances, most of which comprised long-term mortgage loans.

The Municipal Finance Management Act prohibits municipalities from dealings with mutual banks, which led to VBS’s liquidity problems following the Treasury communications alerting municipalities to this restriction.

According to Manyatshe, the PIC — a 26% shareholder in VBS — had been considering granting a R1.5bn loan that would have improved VBS’s "liquidity figures".

Naidoo was informed of this at a meeting on March 8, and the PIC’s investment committee was due to meet the following day to consider the loan.

The decision of the investment committee meeting would have been made known on March 12.

VBS chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi confirmed to Vele that Naidoo had agreed to hold back on his decision to place the bank under curatorship until the PIC decided on the loan.

The PIC did not respond to questions from Business Day, despite an undertaking to do so.

Manyatshe alleges Naidoo reneged on this agreement by placing the bank under curatorship on Sunday.

It emerged on Monday that the PIC had agreed to lend VBS R700m.

"In the letter advising the VBS Mutual Bank of the appointment of the curator, the registrar of banks makes a material error of fact by stating the PIC loan application has failed," said Manyatshe. "His recommendation to the [finance minister] was based on this factual error … and is reviewable on that basis."

Manyatshe could not comment at the time of publication, saying that he was locked up in meetings.

Vele wants to challenge VBS’s curatorship because it is ‘unconstitutional’

VBS shareholder Vele Investments plans to challenge the Reserve Bank’s decision on the grounds that it is inconsistent with the Constitution
Companies
21 hours ago

WATCH: How and why VBS collapsed

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose leads this week’s edition of Editing Allowed and discusses VBS Mutual Bank
Opinion
22 hours ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: VBS failure is no time to fight a straw man

Some political factions have expressed reservations about the Bank’s commitment to its current mandate
Opinion
1 day ago

Why VBS Bank imploded

A rise in loans and advances in defiance of regulation caused liquidity problems, even as capital reserves remain stagnant
News & Fox
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: VBS — a tale of vast risk not vile racism

The situation in which the VBS Mutual Bank finds itself is due to the greed and mismanagement of the small bank’s leadership
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vele wants to challenge VBS’s curatorship because ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Steinhoff investors voted to absolve ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
4.
KPMG SA fined for improper conduct
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual rewards shareholders with a ‘second ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Vele wants to challenge VBS’s curatorship because it is ‘unconstitutional’
Companies / Financial Services

Why VBS Bank imploded
News & Fox

Orphans’ fund has R385m stuck in VBS
National

EDITORIAL: Facts needed amid VBS noise
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.