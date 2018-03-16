Old Mutual sells Latin American units, apparently for about $300m

Old Mutual has sold its Latin American businesses to a Singapore-based financial holding company, the insurer announced on Friday morning.

Old Mutual did not disclose how much China Minsheng Investment Group International (CMIG) had agreed to pay, but Reuters reported the figure was about $300m, citing "a source familiar with the matter".

The businesses sold include Old Mutual Colombia, Old Mutual Mexico and Aiva, which was described as an "investment adviser and a distribution platform for independent financial advisers".

Old Mutual said Goldman Sachs and Rothschild acted as joint financial advisers for the deal.

"The decision to sell Old Mutual´s Latin American operations followed a strategic review in which it was concluded that Old Mutual Emerging Markets should prioritise its Sub-Saharan African businesses. Proceeds from the sale will be retained for general corporate purposes by Old Mutual Emerging Markets," Old Mutual said in Friday’s statement.

In its 2017 financial results released on Thursday, Old Mutual said it had impaired its Latin American operations by a further R300m in February.