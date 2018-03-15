Old Mutual rewards shareholders with a ‘second interim’ dividend

Old Mutual declared what it terms a "second interim" dividend of 3.57 pence, which for its South African investors will equate to 66.5c.

The life insurance group’s results for the year to end-December included a note saying that by calling it a second interim rather than final dividend, it can be paid by the end of April because it does not need shareholder approval.

Along with its "first interim" dividend of 3.39p, Old Mutual’s dividend for 2017 came to 6.92p — a 22% cut from 2016’s 8.92p.

The group reported on Wednesday that its total revenue jumped 68% to £10.4bn in 2017 from £6.2bn in 2016, boosted by a £5.5bn investment return from non-banking activities.

Old Mutual’s after-tax profit rose 49% to £1.26bn.

The results statements included directors’ remuneration, showing CEO Bruce Hemphill was paid £4.7m and chief financial officer Ingrid Johnson was paid £2.8m in 2017.

Hemphill’s pay was nearly double the £2.5m he received in 2016, while Johnson’s pay rise was a more modest 7%.

Old Mutual’s plan to spin off its UK arm Old Mutual Wealth into a separate London-listed business, called Quilter, would be completed by the end of 2018, the company said in its results statement.

The JSE-listed group intends retaining a 9.6% stake in Quilter.

Regarding its plan to distribute all but 19.9% of its shares in Nedbank to its shareholders, Old Mutual said it expected this would happen within six months of its separation from Quilter.

A segmentation breakdown included in the results statement showed Nedbank contributed 55% of the group’s R30bn adjusted operating profit.

The core business it is stripping itself down to, Old Mutual Emerging Markets, grew its operating profit by 4.7% to R13.3bn, contributing 44% of the total.

Old Mutual Wealth grew its operating profit nearly 40% to R363m, contributing just 1% of the total.

Head office costs, which were accounted for as a reduction to operating profit, were narrowed by 30% to R134m from R191m.