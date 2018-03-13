News Leader
WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank placed VBS under curatorship
13 March 2018 - 08:13
The South African Reserve Bank has placed VBS Mutual Bank, the bank that gave former president Jacob Zuma a loan for the upgrades to Nkandla, under curatorship
Denzel Bostander, deputy registrar of banks at the Reserve Bank, spoke to Business Day TV about VBS and the reports that the bank is facing a liquidity crisis after the Treasury instructed municipalities to stop investing in the bank.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
