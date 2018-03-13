Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why the Reserve Bank placed VBS under curatorship

13 March 2018 - 08:13 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

The South African Reserve Bank has placed VBS Mutual Bank, the bank that gave former president Jacob Zuma a loan for the upgrades to Nkandla, under curatorship

Denzel Bostander, deputy registrar of banks at the Reserve Bank, spoke to Business Day TV about VBS and the reports that the bank is facing a liquidity crisis after the Treasury instructed municipalities to stop investing in the bank.

