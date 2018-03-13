US insurance group sues Old Mutual

Old Mutual is being sued in New York by US insurance group The Travelers Companies and its subsidiary Saint Paul Fire and Marine Insurance.

"We believe that this action is without merit and we will resist accordingly," Old Mutual said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning.

Little detail of what the dispute is about was given by either party.

Old Mutual simply said it "noted" that what Wikipedia describes as "the second-largest writer of US commercial property casualty insurance and the third-largest writer of US personal insurance" had lodged a claim against it in a New York court.

The JSE-listed insurance group said the case was "in relation to pre-existing [London] head office legacy items relating to previously disposed of US assets".

Old Mutual, which is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-December on Thursday, has divested itself of most of its former US subsidiary, Old Mutual Asset Management (Omam).