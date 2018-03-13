Companies / Financial Services

FirstRand’s acquisition of UK-based Aldermore gets green light

13 March 2018 - 11:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

A court has approved FirstRand’s R20bn acquisition of UK-based specialist lender Aldermore, with the expectation that Aldermore will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

FirstRand intends to make Aldermore its fifth franchise‚ adding to First National Bank‚ WesBank‚ RMB and Ashburton.

It plans to unbundle MotoNovo‚ its UK asset financier‚ from WesBank and merge it with Aldermore. The branding of Aldermore will be retained, while MotoNovo loans through existing funding mechanisms will be run down.

Aldermore provides asset finance, invoice finance, and mortgage and deposit products to small and medium-sized enterprises, homeowners, landlords and savers.

The unbundling of MotoNovo is expected to free up funding and liquidity capacity, which would be deployed into the group’s South African and African operations.

FirstRand announced in November that Aldermore’s board had accepted its offer of £3.13 per share, valuing the bank at £1.1bn. Aldermore’s shares surged 20% at the time.

Aldermore’s share price has currently risen to £3.13 as of Tuesday morning. At the same time, FirstRand was up 0.61% to R68.94.

Trading in listed securities and the listing of Aldermore shares on the official list of the UK listing authority would be suspended with effect from 7.30am on Wednesday and the listing of Aldermore Shares would be cancelled at 8.30am on Thursday, FirstRand said in a statement.

South African banks ride the uncertainty and get 11.6% growth

The Major Banks Analysis report shows Barclays Africa, Nedbank, FirstRand and Standard Bank collectively grew earnings to R76.1bn for the period
Companies
1 day ago

Big banks brace for home-front battle

Adventures abroad may take back seat as competition hots up
Business
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Banking sector stays strong

The latest round of results has provided some support for banking shares, showing the big four’s resilience in 2017’s tough times
Opinion
4 days ago

SA banks: betting on Africa

Prospects across the continent are more compelling
Features
5 days ago

PROFILE: FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

Taking over at a time of great challenge to the banking sector will make Pullinger’s work that much harder
News & Fox
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hedge fund falls victim to Steinhoff collapse
Companies / Financial Services
2.
VBS fallout: Vele chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi quits
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Western Cape property loses its lustre due to ...
Companies / Property
4.
Vele chairman Tshifhiwa Matodzi quits over VBS ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Illegal business model that placed ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

South African banks ride the uncertainty and get 11.6% growth
Companies / Financial Services

RON DERBY: Demise of corporate conscience deadlier than listeriosis itself
Opinion

Big banks brace for home-front battle
Business

EDITORIAL: Banking sector stays strong
Opinion / Editorials

Standard Bank’s earnings growth puts it in first place among big four
Companies / Financial Services

RMB move unlikely to mute unbundling calls
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.