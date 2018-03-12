Conduit Capital pins its hopes on Constantia

Conduit Capital predicts that its main operating cog, Constantia Insurance Group, will achieve breakeven underwriting results in 2019 and that it is poised for strong growth.

Interim results to end-December released on Friday showed that Constantia notched up a R93m net underwriting loss. Conduit CEO Sean Riskowitz warned shareholders that underwriting was volatile by nature, "especially in the context of the rapid business evolution under way at Constantia".

In the six months, Constantia’s gross written premium increased 40% to R726m with net written premium, adjusted for solvency reinsurance, surging 33.3% to R596m.

Net premiums excluding solvency reinsurance crept down 3% to R159m.

Large gains were recorded in its motor and property insurance books, both more than doubling to R137m and R70m on a gross premium basis.

Constantia’s large health insurance book increased gross premiums to R414m from R384m but net premiums plunged to R19m from R87m.