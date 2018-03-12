Bank of Baroda can close, High Court rules, in blow to Gupta companies

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed a bid by 13 Gupta-linked companies to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing its South African operation.

Judge Ntendeya Mavundla said the bank’s right to trade or not trade superseded the rights the companies had.

Originally 19 of the Gupta companies approached the court, but this was reduced to 13 after six were placed into business rescue.

The bank announced in February that it planned to close its office in the country, following an instruction from its headquarters in India.

The decision to shut up shop in SA came after a decision by Nedbank to terminate its relationship with Baroda.

This meant it was impossible for Baroda to provide transactional banking facilities to any of its customers.

The Bank of Baroda said it had informed the Gupta-linked companies on July 6 last year that it was ending its relationship with them.

It said these companies had created their own predicament by not finding another bank in the meantime.

Judge Tati Makgoka ordered Baroda in October last year to continue providing banking services to the Gupta-linked companies to protect their 7‚000 employees. He also prohibited the bank from ending its relationship or closing the bank accounts of the Gupta businesses.

The Gupta-linked companies had argued that if Baroda left SA‚ it would contravene Makgoka’s judgment.

With Nico Gous