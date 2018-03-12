Companies / Financial Services

Bank of Baroda can close, High Court rules, in blow to Gupta companies

Judge Ntendeya Mavundla says the bank’s right to trade or not trade supersedes the rights of the companies

12 March 2018 - 10:52 Genevieve Quintal
Bank of Baroda's headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS
Bank of Baroda's headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed a bid by 13 Gupta-linked companies to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing its South African operation.

Judge Ntendeya Mavundla said the bank’s right to trade or not trade superseded the rights the companies had.

Originally 19 of the Gupta companies approached the court, but this was reduced to 13 after six were placed into business rescue.

The bank announced in February that it planned to close its office in the country, following an instruction from its headquarters in India.

The decision to shut up shop in SA came after a decision by Nedbank to terminate its relationship with Baroda.

This meant it was impossible for Baroda to provide transactional banking facilities to any of its customers.

The Bank of Baroda said it had informed the Gupta-linked companies on July 6 last year that it was ending its relationship with them.

It said these companies had created their own predicament by not finding another bank in the meantime.

Judge Tati Makgoka ordered Baroda in October last year to continue providing banking services to the Gupta-linked companies to protect their 7‚000 employees. He also prohibited the bank from ending its relationship or closing the bank accounts of the Gupta businesses.

The Gupta-linked companies had argued that if Baroda left SA‚ it would contravene Makgoka’s judgment.

With Nico Gous

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Duduzane and Guptas to appear before inquiry

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is also due to appear before the committee, writes Theto Mahlakoana
Politics
6 hours ago

Gwede Mantashe told Gupta mines can return to operation

Mantashe tells MPs workers at Optimum have been paid, and says business rescue practitioners of eight Gupta mines are hopeful they can be turned ...
National
5 days ago

Bank of Baroda in SA has held Gupta’s ‘proceeds of crime’, forfeiture unit says

Bank of Baroda has a single current account into which all funds are paid so that legal and illegal money co-mingles, the AFU’s Thato Ntimutse says
National
9 days ago

Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda

Once Nedbank cuts ties with Baroda in the next couple of months, Baroda will not have those banking facilities, on which it relies to provide banking ...
Companies
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
VBS, the bank that rescued Zuma, put into ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sinopec and Chevron deal gets green light
Companies / Energy
3.
Stadio confident of hitting profit target
Companies
4.
Investors seek property funds with specialisation
Companies / Property
5.
Rand Merchant Bank introduces robots into the bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Threat of forfeiture unit reseizing Gupta jet prompted Canadian bank's urgent ...
National

DA lays charges of money laundering against Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services

Bank of Baroda in SA has held Gupta’s ‘proceeds of crime’, forfeiture unit says
National

Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.