Sanlam to acquire all of Africa and Middle East-focused Saham

Insurance group Sanlam has produced a solid set of results for the year to end-December, despite considerable headwinds in its home market from record weather-related claims and adverse political and economic conditions.

Sanlam also announced the acquisition of Africa and Middle East-focused insurer Saham Finances.

Sanlam had already built a 47% stake in Saham, giving it a presence in 26 countries where Saham operates, and is paying $1.05bn for the remaining 53%.

Headline earnings for the year to end-December dipped 1% but normalised headline earnings — which exclude fund transfers — rose 18%, and normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) were also up 18%, at 480c.

While new business volumes fell 1% to R230bn, the value of new covered business rose 15% to R1.8bn. In constant currency, that increase was 17%.

Sanlam also improved the margin of that new business — to 2.94% from 2.69% in 2016.

The group declared a dividend of 290c, an increase of 8.2% from 2016.

It surpassed its target for return on group equity value, which was 13.2% — achieving a return of 14.8%, which included the 2016 dividend of 268c per share paid out during 2017.

In SA, the underwriting margin narrowed to 6% from 6.4% in 2016 — but Sanlam said this was in the middle of the 4%-8% target range, despite record natural disaster claims.

"The business was challenged by the Western Cape storms, devastating Garden Route fires, further large commercial and corporate fire claims and flash flooding, and hail events in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal," Sanlam said.

"Underwriting margins were under less pressure than expected due to the benefits of the diversified portfolio and reinsurance support."

On its exposure to disgraced retailer Steinhoff, Sanlam said it mainly affected the capital management business. "Steinhoff equities serve as partial security for some of the loans granted by the collateralised lending business," it said in the results statement.

"The maximum exposure, attaching no value to any security held, amounts to R580m after tax. Significant progress has been made since December 2017 to obtain additional security and updated valuations for the security instruments. Allowing for the current best estimate value of security held, an after-tax adjustment of R37m was raised in respect of this exposure."

Current best estimates could change in either direction, potentially affecting the 2018 results, it said.

Beyond SA, Sanlam said difficulties persisted in Malaysia and Kenya, but it still viewed both countries as having significant growth potential, and was persisting with turnaround strategies.

It highlighted a turnaround at the UK operation, although this was diluted by a stronger rand against the pound, and improved profitability in India.

Sanlam’s R2.8bn of acquisition activity last year included the purchase of a 53% stake of South African insurer BrightRock in August, which helped push risk business sales growth up to 18%. Excluding BrightRock, that growth was 8%.