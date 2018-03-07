WATCH: What makes FirstRand cautiously optimistic

FirstRand is cautiously optimistic that the country’s new leadership will kick-start the economy and, with that, the country’s banking sector.

The group released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 6% rise in interim profit, a 7% increase in net interest income, while basic diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at less than half the 14% rise in the previous comparable period. Despite the slowdown, the group has raised its interim dividend by 9% to R1.30.

FirstRand CEO Johan Burger spoke to Business Day TV for a closer look at the numbers.