WATCH: What makes FirstRand cautiously optimistic

07 March 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
FirstRand CEO Johan Burger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
FirstRand CEO Johan Burger. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

FirstRand is cautiously optimistic that the country’s new leadership will kick-start the economy and, with that, the country’s banking sector.

The group released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 6% rise in interim profit, a 7% increase in net interest income, while basic diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at less than half the 14% rise in the previous comparable period. Despite the slowdown, the group has raised its interim dividend by 9% to R1.30.

FirstRand CEO Johan Burger spoke to Business Day TV for a closer look at the numbers.

FirstRand CEO Johan Burger talks to Business Day TV and provides a closer look at the group’s first-half results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

