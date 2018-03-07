Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Live webcast of Standard Bank Group results

07 March 2018 - 14:52
Standard Bank Group, one of South Africa's big four banks, is announcing its 2017 full-year results on Thursday March 8, with a live webcast from 10am.

It has a 155-year history in South Africa and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, now operating in 20 countries on the African continent.

To watch the results live, click here to connect to the live video stream on the day of the announcement. 

Full coverage of the results will be published right here on the Business Day website soon after the announcement.

