Viceroy’s delayed and amateur response to Capitec’s rebuttal

After nearly a month, Viceroy Research’s counter attack to Capitec’s rebuttal of its original report appeared on its free WordPress website on Wednesday.

Viceroy — a three-man team headed by disbarred UK social worker Fraser Perring and Australians Gabriel Bernarde and Aidan Lau — posted a letter on its WordPress site claiming the 17-page response Capitec issued on February 8 was "wholly inadequate".

Viceroy succeeded in driving down the bank’s share price about 25% from about R1,070 on January 25 — when rumours started that it was the short-selling team’s next target — to less than R800 after their report appeared on the site on January 30.