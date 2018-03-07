FirstRand to enter transactional banking in the UK

To attract greater deposits, Aldermore, which had deposits of £7.2bn at end-September, needed to offer transactional banking, he said. The plan was not to take on high-street banks, such as Barclays and Lloyd’s. Rather, Aldermore would seek out niche plays, including in the small-and medium-size enterprise market.

Nine out of 10 British consumers hold current accounts with one of the six largest banking groups and most are not shopping around, according to market research firm Mintel.

FirstRand joins South African companies, such as Brait, Famous Brands and TFG, that have made sizeable acquisitions in the UK with mixed results. Financial services peers Discovery and Investec have fared far better.

"We agree completely that the jury is out, because lots of South African businesses have gone to the UK and they’ve come back with their tails between their legs. We would actually prefer … scepticism, because we’d rather prove people wrong," Pullinger said.

FirstRand’s UK acquisition needed to be viewed in the light of its relatively lower exposure to the rest of Africa as a source of geographic expansion compared with banking rivals Nedbank, Barclays Africa and Standard Bank, said Renier de Bruyn, an investment analyst at Sanlam Private Wealth.

Having failed to find a suitable acquisition on the continent, FirstRand had deployed excess capital in the UK, securing hard-currency earnings and easing funding pressure for MotoNovo, he said.

Pullinger, who takes over from Johan Burger on April 1, emphasised that South African revenues would be protected.

The banking group’s earnings — 80% of which are derived from SA — increased 7% to R12.7bn over the six months to December 2017.

It continues to diversify into insurance and investments, cross-selling into FNB’s seven million-strong client base.

"We share a very small part of the monthly insurance premiums paid out of FNB accounts. There is lots of runway," Pullinger said. FNB’s unit trusts grew assets nearly seven-fold on the prior half-year to R3.6bn.

Presenting his final set of results before retiring, Burger, who started his career with FirstRand in 1987, paid tribute to the group’s co-founder, Laurie Dippenaar, describing him as a mentor who embodied the owner-managed culture behind FirstRand’s success.

"Fundamentally an owner of a business treats that business very differently to a professional manager," Burger said.

