WATCH: Barclays Africa has big plans for the continent

Barclays Africa released its full-year results on Thursday, reporting a 4% increase in earnings, largely driven by a 20% decline in impairments.

CEO Mario Ramos said the bank was eyeing an expansion into Nigeria as it considered growing its share of the continent’s banking market to 12% from 6% over the medium term.

Business Day reported that SA’s third-largest bank by market capitalisation would change its name back to Absa.

Financial director Jason Quinn spoke to Business Day TV about whether the group had seen improved credit demand for cars and houses since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC president in December.