Standard Bank names new chief for its personal and business division

02 March 2018 - 09:10 Robert Laing
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The CEO of Standard Bank’s personal and business banking division, Peter Schlebusch, is to be succeeded by Zweli Manyathi.

"Zweli has had a 33-year career in the financial services industry to date, joining Standard Bank in 2009. Until his appointment as CE of personal and business banking, he served as CE of personal and business banking for Africa regions — which is the group’s personal and business banking division in Africa beyond SA," Standard Bank said in a statement on Friday morning.

This latest management reshuffle comes shortly before Standard Bank’s 2017 results, which are scheduled for release on March 8.

"Peter will be taking a four-month sabbatical starting in April, and we will announce his new role on his return from this well-deserved break," the statement said.

Standard Bank’s website does not list Manyathi as part of the group’s executive committee, rather Funeka Montjane as CEO of personal and business banking in SA and Schlebusch as the overall CEO of personal and business banking.

"We are fortunate that Peter has built a very strong team in personal and business banking. We therefore had no reason to look for his successor beyond the group and Zweli Manyathi emerged as the best candidate to succeed Peter as CEO of personal and business banking," Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala said in the statement.

Tshabalala was CE of the group’s personal and business banking division from 2006 until 2008 when he was promoted to CEO of Standard Bank’s South African operations. In 2013, he became joint CEO of the overall group alongside Ben Kruger, and has been the group’s sole CEO since September.

"As a member of personal and business banking’s executive committee, the group management committee and — from now on — the group executive committee, Zweli has been and remains central to the design and execution of the Standard Bank group’s strategy," Friday’s statement said.

