Santam keeps a close watch on land expropriation debate

02 March 2018 - 05:49 Moyagabo Maake
Lizé Lambrechts. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Santam is monitoring the land expropriation debate as it eyes growth in insurable assets following a torrid financial year.

"Santam is monitoring the debate on the matter," CEO Lizé Lambrechts said after the release of the short-term insurer’s results for the year to December 2017 on Thursday.

It does this as trading conditions remain competitive in SA’s low-growth environment, marked by a frail 0.8% rise in real GDP in the third quarter of 2017, with similar slow growth in insurable assets.

While Santam hoped new political leadership would create an enabling environment for growth, the governing ANC’s decision to work together with the EFF and smaller parties on reviewing the Constitution to explore the expropriation of land without compensation had created uncertainty.

"It is such a difficult one to take a view on at this stage," said Bradley Preston, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers. "The different policy positions seem too far apart between the EFF, ANC left and ANC right. I do think that you could see a slowdown in property purchases unless there is more clarity."

Fewer property purchases would result in a reduction in building insurance, which is part of Santam’s largest business line by underwriting profits.

The personal lines insurance book helped the insurer survive a terrible year in which it received more than R1bn in claims arising from freak storms in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in October, events Lambrechts confirmed were Santam’s largest catastrophes to date, surpassing R823m from storms and wildfires in the Cape.

"The personal lines book, however, still performed well, with an underwriting result of R747m [compared with 2016’s] R517m," said Lambrechts.

Santam managed to keep its underwriting margin at 6%, at the midpoint of its target range of 4% to 8%.

This margin measures premiums remaining after claims and administrative expenses. Had Santam not experienced the two catastrophe events, the margin would have been 7.7%. "The resilience of the under-writing margin was demonstrated through the diversification of the business. The motor book performed particularly well, with good contributions from crop insurance and engineering," said Lambrechts.

Underwriting profits rose in the crop division, adversely affected by the drought in the previous financial year, and recovered 65% to R114m. Motor improved 38% to R860m and engineering rose 51% to R296m.

Preston said Santam continued to grow premiums strongly. "It delivered an impressive underwriting margin given the fire and floods that impacted in the first half. Adjusting for these catastrophes, the underwriting margin was just shy of 8%, which is the top end of their guided range."

maakem@bdfm.co.za

Santam weathers catastrophe claims

The net underwriting margin shrinks only half a percentage point, while HEPS tilt slightly to the lower end of recent guidance
23 hours ago

‘Unshackled’ Absa to reclaim its name

SA’s third-largest bank opts to use its South African brand name in the rest of Africa
1 day ago

Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda

Once Nedbank cuts ties with Baroda in the next couple of months, Baroda will not have those banking facilities, on which it relies to provide banking ...
1 day ago

