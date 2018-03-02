Santam keeps a close watch on land expropriation debate

"It is such a difficult one to take a view on at this stage," said Bradley Preston, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers. "The different policy positions seem too far apart between the EFF, ANC left and ANC right. I do think that you could see a slowdown in property purchases unless there is more clarity."

Fewer property purchases would result in a reduction in building insurance, which is part of Santam’s largest business line by underwriting profits.

The personal lines insurance book helped the insurer survive a terrible year in which it received more than R1bn in claims arising from freak storms in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in October, events Lambrechts confirmed were Santam’s largest catastrophes to date, surpassing R823m from storms and wildfires in the Cape.

"The personal lines book, however, still performed well, with an underwriting result of R747m [compared with 2016’s] R517m," said Lambrechts.

Santam managed to keep its underwriting margin at 6%, at the midpoint of its target range of 4% to 8%.

This margin measures premiums remaining after claims and administrative expenses. Had Santam not experienced the two catastrophe events, the margin would have been 7.7%. "The resilience of the under-writing margin was demonstrated through the diversification of the business. The motor book performed particularly well, with good contributions from crop insurance and engineering," said Lambrechts.

Underwriting profits rose in the crop division, adversely affected by the drought in the previous financial year, and recovered 65% to R114m. Motor improved 38% to R860m and engineering rose 51% to R296m.

Preston said Santam continued to grow premiums strongly. "It delivered an impressive underwriting margin given the fire and floods that impacted in the first half. Adjusting for these catastrophes, the underwriting margin was just shy of 8%, which is the top end of their guided range."

