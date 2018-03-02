Liberty gets lift from investment portfolio

Liberty Group on Friday reported a 9% increase in normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R9.82 in the year to end-December, which was in the middle the range given in recent guidance.

Normalised headline earnings rose 8% to R2.71bn, helped by its shareholder investment portfolio, which contributed R1.3bn — up from R787m a year ago.

The insurer said in its results statement that market returns were relatively higher in the review period, enabling the shareholder investment portfolio to achieve a gross return of 8.5% — up from 5.7% — although it said the performance was below the portfolio benchmark.

But normalised operating earnings dropped 19%, with an improved earnings contribution from individual arrangements offset by the lower underwriting results from the corporate operation.

Stanlib SA’s earnings continued to be affected by margin pressure due to what the company said was a less favourable sales mix and operational write-offs. Stanlib SA’s earnings dropped to R252m from R459m.

Losses in the Stanlib business in the rest of Africa widened to R204m from R97m, hit by operational losses identified during the remedial programme in East Africa.

Normalised return on equity was up 12.3%, from 11.4% before.

Liberty’s total assets under management grew 7% to R720bn, from R676bn a year ago.

The final dividend declared was kept steady at R4.15 per share, bringing the total to R6.91, which is unchanged on the previous year.

