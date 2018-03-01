WATCH: The lowdown on governance at SOEs

In 2016 asset manager Futuregrowth dropped a bombshell when it announced that it would temporarily suspend lending to the country’s six largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs) until they completed in-depth governance reviews.

This was due to evidence of corruption at various SOEs surfacing and signs of governance degradation.

It is now 18 months since Futuregrowth embarked on its review and the company’s credit and equity process manager, Olga Constantatos, spoke to Business Day TV the company’s findings on SOEs and the debt capital market.