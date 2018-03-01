Barclays Africa to become Absa, again

Barclays Africa Group intends to change its name back to Absa, the banking group announced on Thursday morning after releasing its results for the year to end-December.

The bank reported a small growth in income, but rising head office costs along with a R1.2bn "Barclays separation" charge caused its overall headline earnings to decline.

It nevertheless raised its dividend, declaring a final dividend of R5.95, taking its dividend for the year to R10.70, a 4% increase on 2016’s R10.30.

Barclays Africa Group’s overall income for the year to end-December grew 1.3% to R73.3bn.

Divorce from the group’s former UK parent Barclays contributed R405m to its top line, but dragged its headline earnings down by R1.2bn.

"As part of its divestment, Barclays contributed £765m to the group, primarily in recognition of the investments required for the group to separate from Barclays," CEO Maria Ramos said in the results statement.