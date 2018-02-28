Companies / Financial Services

Nedbank says no more to Bank of Baroda

28 February 2018 - 14:20 Nico Gous
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON

Nedbank is cutting ties with the Bank of Baroda.

This emerged in an affidavit Bank of Baroda CEO Manoj Jha filed at the High Court in Pretoria.

Jha said this would make it "impossible" to provide banking facilities to any of its customers. This includes the 20 Gupta-linked companies, which launched an urgent court application on February 16 to stop Baroda from shutting its South African operations.

Jha disclosed in his answering affidavit that Nedbank gave notice at the end of January that it intended ending its relationship with Baroda within three months. Baroda will then not have banking facilities with Nedbank, on which it relies to provide banking services to its own clients.

Baroda has had a correspondent banking relationship with Nedbank in SA. That meant Nedbank cleared Baroda’s transactions. Clearing banks deal directly with each other via control accounts.

The Reserve Bank administers these control accounts. A nonclearing bank is not directly involved in processing transactions and operates via a correspondent bank, which serves as its clearing bank.

Jha added that Baroda would therefore not accept any deposits into Baroda accounts from March 1‚ because it wanted to wind down its affairs before the end of its agreement with Nedbank.

He said Baroda informed the Gupta-linked companies on July 6 that it was ending its relationship with them. He said these companies had created their own predicament by not finding another bank.

"More than seven months have passed since it was informed of the respondent’s decision to terminate its banking relationship with them … Instead of procuring an alternative bank‚ the applicants have ridden the crest of [Judge Tati] Makgoka’s order for as long as possible."

In October, Makgoka ordered Baroda to continue providing banking services to the Gupta-linked companies to protect their 7‚000 employees. He also prohibited the bank from ending its relationship or closing the bank accounts of the Gupta businesses.

Baroda wanted to join the four major banks in SA — Absa‚ Standard Bank‚ Nedbank and FNB — in closing Gupta-linked accounts. The Bank of China also closed Gupta-linked accounts.

The Gupta-linked companies argued in their urgent application that if Baroda left SA‚ it would contravene Makgoka’s judgment.

Oakbay Investments director Ronica Ragavan argues in her founding affidavit that Makgoka had ordered that Baroda could not limit the banking of these companies.

Baroda disputes Ragavan’s interpretation of Makgoka’s judgment. It says the order did not prevent it from closing down operations.

Baroda announced in January it was closing down its South African branches after its parent company in India decided to downscale global operations.

Jha said more than R100m in various accounts belonging to the Gupta family‚ their associates and companies — that was frozen by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) — would be placed in a trust with Standard Bank. This money is in relation to the Estina dairy farm.

He added that other money‚ which included the R2bn Optimum and Koornfontein rehabilitation funds that were also frozen‚ would also be placed in the trust account.

The urgent application was set down to be heard on Thursday.

Bank of Baroda’s departure makes life impossible for Optimum, MPs hear

Mineral Resources official Modilati Malapane says the coal mine has been given a compliance notice for failing to fulfil the terms of its mining right
Companies
7 hours ago

Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of Baroda in SA

Twenty companies say the bank’s plan to leave SA puts it in contempt of a court order, and CEO Manoj Jha should be jailed
Companies
7 hours ago

Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay its workers

An employee at Shiva Uranium mine in Klerksdorp says workers have been left in the lurch after the company failed to pay them their salaries last week
Companies
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Gigaba is just an empty suit now

'The Guptas received South African citizenship on Gigaba’s watch at Home Affairs'
Politics
2 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: How the Guptas were squeezed out of the market

By mid-March, the Helen Suzman Foundation should be in possession of a tranche of documents from Baroda obtained under the Promotion of Access to ...
Opinion
3 days ago

This is how the Guptas are connected to the Vrede dairy farm

The Hawks have raided properties owned by the Gupta family on Wednesday, related to an investigation into the controversial Vrede dairy farm project
National
14 days ago

Bank of Baroda confirms closure of South African branches

The instruction is said to have come from the bank’s headquarters in India
Companies
16 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Why go to jail for defending the Guptas?

Now that the Guptas are gone, do firms like CPI that have done their dirty work survive?
Opinion
1 month ago

