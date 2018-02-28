Companies / Financial Services

Futuregrowth SOE report gives grisly details of ‘governance degradation’

28 February 2018 - 11:52 Robert Laing
Futuregrowth chief investment officer Andrew Canter Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Futuregrowth chief investment officer Andrew Canter Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

Old Mutual subsidiary Futuregrowth, which brought the problems at Eskom, Transnet and other large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to light in August 2016 by refusing to buy their bonds, released a detailed criticism of their poor governance on Wednesday.

"The simple fact is that every wasted or stolen rand is a rand which cannot build a road, buy a locomotive, electrify a house, or educate a child," Futuregrowth chief financial officer Andrew Canter said in the introduction to the report titled SOE Governance Unmasked: A Learning Journey.

"It is untenable for investors to allow the nation’s savings to be absconded, and it is incumbent on all responsible investors to play their appropriate role in allocating capital to sustainable enterprises."

Futuregrowth said the report summarises the problems it had found at SA’s six-largest SOEs so far. Its aim is to move from what started as a "creeping sense of governance degradation" to defining what good governance at these organisations should entail.

The fund manager said it was issuing the report before its governance reviews for Eskom and Transnet are concluded. The examples provided of improvements to procurement governance are from its South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) due-diligence conclusions.

Obvious problems listed in the report are conflicted directors such as Mark Pamensky who served on Eskom’s board and investment and finance committee while doubling as a board member of a key supplier of coal to Eskom, the Gupta family’s Oakbay resources.

The report concludes by saying: "Looking back over the past 18 months, we have realised that our concerns around SOE governance, as expressed in August 2016, were but a scratch on the surface.

"We had no way of knowing the extent of the allegations revealed by the information that emerged subsequent to our announcement. This started with the release of the State of Capture report by the public protector and continued in 2017 with the Guptaleaks revelations, the publication of the document Betrayal of the Promise: How SA is being Stolen by a team of academic researchers, and the ongoing parliamentary and other inquiries.

"New revelations and allegations are released almost daily in the press and on social media platforms."

Good week for Gerrie Fourie, bad week for Patricia de Lille

Capitec bounces back after Viceroy report, while Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille could be out of a job by the end of next week
News & Fox
20 days ago

FSB probes Viceroy for market abuse

Capitec laid a complaint with the Financial Services Board, as the Treasury moves to alert overseas regulators
National
26 days ago

Fitch pushes Eskom deeper into junk territory

The rating agency cut the utility’s bonds to its third tier of sub-investment grade, days after it was downgraded by Moody’s
Companies
27 days ago

We have not changed our position on Eskom yet, Futuregrowth says

The specialist fixed-income money manager stopped lending to Eskom in 2016, citing concern about governance and financial management
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
FirstRand bags MMI’s rising star Mary Vilakazi
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta companies in desperate bid to keep Bank of ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Ascendis’s founding CEO to step down
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Alan Pullinger to take over as FirstRand CEO when ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aveng tries to do things differently
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.