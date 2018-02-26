News Leader
WATCH: Grant Thornton deal gives SizweNtsalubaGobodo global reach
26 February 2018 - 09:07
Audit and advisory firm, SizweNtsalubaGobodo (SNG), has joined the Grant Thornton global network as a member firm in SA.
SNG said the move would extend its capacity and global reach.
SNG CEO Victor Sekese spoke to Business Day TV about the deal and what it meant for SNG’s international reach.
