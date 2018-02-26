Deutsche Bank presses ahead with listing of its asset management unit DWS

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank said it would press ahead with listing its prized asset management arm DWS on Monday, nearly a year after first announcing plans to do so in an effort to regain investor support following many years of scandals and restructuring.

A deal would help Deutsche CE John Cryan bolster the bank’s balance sheet and quell shareholder disquiet over the pace of its turnaround after a third consecutive annual loss, possibly opening the way to dividend payouts.

Deutsche, which said in March 2017 that it would list a stake in DWS as part of a broader overhaul following costly lawsuits and trading scandals, is expected to sell 25% of existing shares for €1.5bn to €2bn, sources said last week.

Germany’s biggest bank did not specify a date, but it said it would be coordinating the initial public offering.

The IPO would likely take place in the week of March 19, the sources said, and had been brought forward hoping to lock in stock market valuations ahead of any correction.

After numerous rights issues Deutsche hopes to put investor criticism over its balance sheet to rest by raising money through DWS, which at the upper end of the indicated range would likely qualify for inclusion in Germany’s mid-cap index.

DWS was Deutsche’s most profitable unit last year, with €725m in pretax profit on €2.5bn in revenue, compared with €877m profit on revenue of €14.2bn in corporate and investment banking.

Several companies announced IPO plans on Monday in a sign the European market is heating up.

Reuters