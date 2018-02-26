Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank presses ahead with listing of its asset management unit DWS

26 February 2018 - 17:09 Agency Staff
Picture:BLOOMBERG
Picture:BLOOMBERG

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank said it would press ahead with listing its prized asset management arm DWS on Monday, nearly a year after first announcing plans to do so in an effort to regain investor support following many years of scandals and restructuring.

A deal would help Deutsche CE John Cryan bolster the bank’s balance sheet and quell shareholder disquiet over the pace of its turnaround after a third consecutive annual loss, possibly opening the way to dividend payouts.

Deutsche, which said in March 2017 that it would list a stake in DWS as part of a broader overhaul following costly lawsuits and trading scandals, is expected to sell 25% of existing shares for €1.5bn to €2bn, sources said last week.

Germany’s biggest bank did not specify a date, but it said it would be coordinating the initial public offering.

The IPO would likely take place in the week of March 19, the sources said, and had been brought forward hoping to lock in stock market valuations ahead of any correction.

After numerous rights issues Deutsche hopes to put investor criticism over its balance sheet to rest by raising money through DWS, which at the upper end of the indicated range would likely qualify for inclusion in Germany’s mid-cap index.

DWS was Deutsche’s most profitable unit last year, with €725m in pretax profit on €2.5bn in revenue, compared with €877m profit on revenue of €14.2bn in corporate and investment banking.

Several companies announced IPO plans on Monday in a sign the European market is heating up.

Reuters

FSB probes Viceroy for market abuse

Capitec laid a complaint with the Financial Services Board, as the Treasury moves to alert overseas regulators
National
24 days ago

Bitcoin poses risk of total loss, says Deutsche banker

Cryptocurrencies have the potential to revolutionise some industries, but effective regulation to protect investors is still far off, warns ...
Companies
28 days ago

Deutsche Bank says hundreds, not thousands, likely to move after Brexit

London will remain the bank’s trading hub, which was ‘relaxed’ by the Bank of England saying it aims to allow lenders to operate ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay its workers
Companies / Mining
2.
Under pressure gold miner Pan African to retrench ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Viceroy Research: making waves or catching them?
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Medical body denies accusation of fraud
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Sasol ups dividend despite drop in profit
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

FSB probes Viceroy for market abuse
National

Bitcoin poses risk of total loss, says Deutsche banker
Companies

Deutsche Bank says hundreds, not thousands, likely to move after Brexit
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.