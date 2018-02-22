Profit bounty for MMI and Santam

Steinhoff International’s collapse, which resulted in the retailer shedding more than 90% of its market value, did not do much to detract from the market’s overall performance.

"Despite Steinhoff’s massive price fall in December, the overall equity market was still up by about 18% in 2017, driven by exceptional performances of shares like Kumba, Exxaro, and Naspers," said Adrian Cloete, portfolio manager at PSG Wealth. Both insurers had investments in Steinhoff.

"No company — like no particular person — is so important that life does not go on without them," said Rahima Cassim, portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments. "Steinhoff isn’t in the same sector and doesn’t have the same drivers. It also had its own legacy issues the market was or should have been aware of as potential risks."

Cassim said while the insurers’ investment returns were a key earnings driver, operational earnings were important. "While Santam had a boost from investment returns and forex gains, the true measure of performance — the underwriting margin — is close to the midpoint of the 4-8% targeted range.

"While not the main driver of the strong earnings growth close to the midpoint, it is a resilient number given the catastrophe events that they faced," Cassim said.

During 2017, Santam’s customers claimed R800m for damage caused by wildfires in Knysna and freak storms in Cape Town. This was described as the "worst catastrophe event in South African insurance history". Santam was still to quantify damages in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

"MMI’s [diluted core headline earnings] range of 0-5% down is negative, especially if investment returns would have helped to stem a more negative number," said Cassim. "We can only hope the new CEO [Hillie Meyer] can turn the business around."