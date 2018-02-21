Trading slowdown hits JSE’s revenue and profit

Shares in the JSE Ltd weakened on Wednesday, after the exchange’s holding company reported a drop in operating revenue and earnings.

A decline in values and volumes traded caused operating revenue to fall 5% to R2.2bn for the year to December 2017, the JSE said.

Group earnings fell 9% to R836m, with earnings per share falling by a similar margin.

Shares in the JSE Ltd closed 1.96% weaker at R183,50.

The year had been a challenging one for both the JSE and its clients, said CEO Nicky Newton-King.

Cash equities trading revenue fell 11% to R507m on a decline in value traded.

The primary market recorded a 10% increase in revenue to R181m, on additional capital-raising activity. There were 21 new listings in 2017, up from 18 in the prior year.

"We are pleased that, in this environment, we were able to grow the ordinary dividend to shareholders and continue to make year-on-year reductions in certain of our fees in order to find ways to make it more affordable for our clients to do business with us," she said.

Strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet, following cost-cutting and careful operational management, enabled the JSE to increase its ordinary dividend by 8% to R6.05 per share.

"We are excited by the change in local sentiment," said Newton-King.

"We look forward to being a constructive part of the renewal of our battered country as we build momentum towards inclusive growth."