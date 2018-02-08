PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan

In terms of the mandate provided to the PIC by the GEPF, the PIC is able to buy Eskom debt — such as bonds — as long as they are backed by a guarantee.

Matjila told the Public Service Association (PSA) that the fund manager had been under the impression the GEPF had discussed the issue with labour, according to PSA deputy GM Tahir Maepa.

Matjila met with the PSA on Tuesday following threats of legal action against the PIC board.

The PSA and Cosatu’s biggest affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, have condemned the move, complaining about the use of public servants’ pensions to rescue Eskom.

The unions said Eskom had landed itself in the precarious position after it failed to stop the "looting" of money to benefit the controversial Gupta family’s business empire.

"It is acknowledged that organised labour should have been consulted, but the principal in this relationship is the GEPF.

"The PIC apologised to the PSA and committed to improving communication with all stakeholders and clients in future, together with GEPF," said Deon Botha, head of corporate affairs for the PIC.

In a reply to questions, the GEPF said that the provision was done within the mandate of the PIC and its governance requirements. The pension fund would not say why it had failed to inform labour about the decision.

The R5bn guarantee would not have been a new one issued by the Treasury as Eskom still has unused guarantees.

The PIC already holds R75bn in government-guaranteed Eskom bonds; R20bn in unguaranteed Eskom bonds; and a R3bn money-market instrument on behalf of the power utility.