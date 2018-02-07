Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What Investec’s executive changes mean for the company

07 February 2018 - 08:08 Business Day TV
Investec CEO Stephen Koseff. Picture: Alon Skuy
Stephen Koseff, who co-founded Investec and transformed the company from a small leasing outfit into a global investment bank, will relinquish his role as CEO of the company after being at the helm for 40 years.

He will be succeeded by joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit. Along with Koseff, the transition will see MD Bernard Kantor, as well as the group’s risk and finance director, Glynn Burger, relinquish their roles.

All three will remain on Investec’s board as non-executive directors. Investec says the move is part of its succession plan to bring in a new generation of leaders.

Koseff spoke to Business Day TV about what the changes mean for the company.

