A smoother Investec emerges, as ‘bloke from Benoni’ Stephen Koseff bows out

Investec, which trades its shares in London and Johannesburg, is going with who it knows by promoting insiders in a massive management shakeup that will split the top job into two.

Hendrik du Toit, the founding CEO of Investec Asset Management, whose chiseled features make him look more comfortable in a suit than Koseff, will oversee the business from the UK, while Fani Titi will step down as chairman to take the helm from the South African side.

"They will both be good CEOs," said Adrian Cloete, a banks analyst at PSG Wealth. "It can work especially if you have a complex company. Logistically it also makes sense with the business spread across the UK, SA and Australia."

Maths whizz

Du Toit, who holds a master’s degree from the University of Cambridge, joined the investment division of Old Mutual after lecturing economics at the University of Stellenbosch.

He moved to Investec in 1991 to start the company’s money manager unit and also serves as a nonexecutive director of Naspers, Africa’s biggest company by market value.

Titi, who has been a nonexecutive director at Investec since January 2004 and chairman since November 2011, was one of the founders of private-equity firm Tiso Group and Kagiso Trust Investments.

Titi, who holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of California in Berkeley, stepped down as chairman of Kumba Iron Ore in July; served as a director at MTN Group, Africa’s largest cellphone company, until December 2015; and also as chairman at explosives maker AECI for five years.

Du Toit was "long-touted to lead the business", said Patrice Rassou, the head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management in Cape Town. "Perhaps the surprise is Fani. I would prefer one CEO ideally, but for now perhaps it’s not a bad thing if they can split SA and the UK between them."

‘Good combination’

Investec’s board has been working on the succession plan since November 2015 and the duo had "a good combination of skills", Koseff said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Moving to a co-CEO role will in some ways mirror the way Koseff and MD Bernard Kantor, who both joined in 1980, have been steering the company, with Kantor based in London. They will both step down at the end of October.

"Fani spent 50% of his time with the group as chairman," Koseff said. "He knows all the people and he understands our clients. He wanted to take on an executive role and we’re very happy to have him", rather than losing him to another company, he said.