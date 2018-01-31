Benguela letter raises more questions about claims Capitec is hiding write-offs

Benguela Global Fund Managers wrote to Capitec Bank earlier in January questioning its practice of rescheduling loans to clients, deepening the controversy around the South African lender after a short seller alleged that it was concealing write-offs.

Boutique investor Benguela raised concerns about Capitec’s "aggressive practice of rescheduling arrear loans and advances", according to a letter dated January 19 and seen by Bloomberg.

"We believe this practice has distorted the true performance of your business and warrants some review," the letter said.

Capitec, which makes unsecured loans mainly to low-and middle-income households, posted its biggest intraday share drop to date on Tuesday after Viceroy Research alleged it was concealing significant write-offs. It then recovered most of those losses after the South African Reserve Bank said it had no evidence to suggest that the lender’s stability was in question.

Speaking at a media conference in Cape Town late on Tuesday, Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie declined to answer questions about whether it had received a letter from Benguela and said he would respond in February. Fourie also denied the allegations made by Viceroy and said the report was full of inaccuracies.

Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel didn’t immediately respond to a message or a text message left on his cellphone outside of office hours early on Wednesday morning.

Shore up performance In its letter addressed to Capitec senior management, Benguela said the rescheduling of loans that clients were struggling to pay distorted Capitec’s performance and that since 2013 "arrear rescheduling has contributed to about 50% of reported growth in headline earnings per share." Benguela requested a response from Capitec by February 5.

"We are concerned that the rescheduling process has helped shore up the performance of the executive," Benguela chief investment officer Zwelakhe Mnguni said in the letter. Benguela doesn’t currently hold any Capitec shares, it said.

Capitec, the JSE’s best-performing stock of the last decade, fell as much as 25% on Tuesday before closing 3% lower.

Bloomberg