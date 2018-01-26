WATCH: Embattled KPMG turn to Wiseman Nkuhlu

The appointment of Wiseman Nkuhlu as chairman of KPMG SA has been hailed by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

He is SA’s first black chartered accountant as well as a teacher, a professor, an economic adviser, the chancellor of the University of Pretoria and the chairman of Rothschild (SA), among others.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nkuhlu about the new role he has taken on as the firm works on reinstalling its credibility.