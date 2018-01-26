TAX AND INVESTMENTS
First 12J megafund set to lift start-ups
SA’s private equity and venture capital industries look set for a boost with the launch on Thursday of the country’s first 12J portfolio of funds.
Metta Capital, driven by Grovest and Venture Capital Management Services founders Jeff Miller and Malcolm Segal, heralds the introduction of the first 12J fund of funds.
Section 12J was introduced as a rebate in the Income Tax Act in 2009 to encourage investment in young businesses. Investors in approved 12J companies can claim 100% of their investment as a tax rebate, provided they hold it for longer than five years.
Metta Capital brings together eight 12J funds across the logistics, mining, hospitality, retail, energy and telecommunications sectors. The portfolio, which has a minimum investment of R500,000, targets an internal rate of return net of fees and taxes of 16% over six years, with a dividend yield of 5% to 8% per annum from 2019.
Segal estimates that investments into 12J companies could exceed R3bn in 2018. Metta Capital, which hoped to raise R200m, expected others to launch 12J portfolios.
"There is very positive sentiment among members about 2018," Tanya van Lill, CEO of the Southern Africa Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, said on Thursday.
"It seems like a lot of people are busy with deals and discussing new opportunities." Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, cautioned against lack of liquidity and high costs associated with alternative investments such as 12J funds.
Fees in the Metta Capital fund included a 1.6% once-off capital raising fee; an annual management fee for the underlying fund managers of 1.86%; average performance fees of 20% and a platform fee of 0.5%.
Brown criticised the calculation of returns done on a "capital at risk" basis. In other words, an investment of R1m would be included in the fund as an investment of R550,000 — due to the investor receiving an up-front tax benefit of R450,000 — meaning the internal rate of return on the R1m would be closer to 8%-9%.
"I get the capital at risk, but that doesn’t explain to me where that R450,000 went," said Brown.
Investments in the Metta Capital fund can be made until February 23.
Please sign in or register to comment.